This made me think that maybe the beloved parishioner only had my best interest at heart? God does the same when He encourages us to be more and more like Him... to turn away from the lifestyle and mannerisms we have acquired over so many years of exposure to this world and to stretch ourselves out to His divine way of doing.

I know He has our best interests at heart, so I will indeed follow Him and His divine example.

Psalm 139:1–6: “Oh Lord, you have searched me and know me! You know when I sit down and when I rise up; you discern my thoughts from afar. You search out my path and my lying down and are acquainted with all my ways. Even before a word is on my tongue, behold, Oh Lord, you know it altogether. You hem me in, behind and before, and lay your hand upon me.”

Reverend Steven Sass, Church of Scotland, South Kintyre.