Recently, one of my parishioners started sending me online videos on etiquette.
At first, I was quite amused at the way the content creator would convey his very serious message to viewers for the listener to adhere to the rules of proper and orderly social engagements.
I started enjoying the videos so much that I started online searches for more similar content. But then it dawned on me... maybe the dear parishioner did not send the videos for my entertainment but was trying to say in a very polite and even polished way: “Maybe it’s time that you adapt to the ways we like doing things here?”
Maybe the idea was to improve my social skills? Maybe he was trying all along for me to improve, adapt, and become more like the people I was called to serve.
This made me think that maybe the beloved parishioner only had my best interest at heart? God does the same when He encourages us to be more and more like Him... to turn away from the lifestyle and mannerisms we have acquired over so many years of exposure to this world and to stretch ourselves out to His divine way of doing.
I know He has our best interests at heart, so I will indeed follow Him and His divine example.
Psalm 139:1–6: “Oh Lord, you have searched me and know me! You know when I sit down and when I rise up; you discern my thoughts from afar. You search out my path and my lying down and are acquainted with all my ways. Even before a word is on my tongue, behold, Oh Lord, you know it altogether. You hem me in, behind and before, and lay your hand upon me.”
Reverend Steven Sass, Church of Scotland, South Kintyre.
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