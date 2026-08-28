This week I learnt a new word: “occhiolism” – the humbling realisation that your view of reality is only a tiny window into something infinitely larger.
In other words, the more we see, the more we realise how little we truly see.
We can never fully know another person’s complete story. There is always so much more happening beneath the surface of people’s lives.
Sadly, we often form opinions about people based on what we see at first glance.
Perhaps someone seems quiet, but we do not know what they are carrying in their heart. Someone may appear cheerful, while privately dealing with sadness.
Another person may seem unfriendly, but perhaps they are simply tired, worried, or going through a difficult season.
Occhiolism encourages us to recognise the limits of our understanding. It reminds us to be slower to judge and quicker to show kindness.
The Bible gives us an important principle in 1 Samuel 16:7: “People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.”
God sees what we cannot see. He knows the complete story of every person.
Jesus demonstrated this beautifully. He did not simply see people as others saw them. He looked deeper – with compassion, mercy, and understanding. He welcomed those who were rejected and gave dignity to those others overlooked.
We may not use this word or remember how to spell it, and it’s too long for Wordle.
However, it challenges us to remember we only see one chapter of someone’s life. Let’s not judge the whole story from a single page.
So, a kind word, a listening ear, or a little patience this week may mean more to someone than we realise.
Reverend Chris Holden, Campbeltown.
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