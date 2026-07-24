But the good news of the gospel is that God did not leave us to lose the match. He sent His Son, Jesus Christ, into the world as our ultimate substitute.

Jesus played the perfect game, living a life completely without sin. Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 5 v 21 that God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.

On the cross, He took our penalties upon Himself, and through His death and resurrection, He scored the definitive victory over sin and death, achieving what we never could.

Salvation is not about your performance on the pitch; it is about accepting what Jesus has already achieved.

Have you accepted Jesus as your Lord and Saviour, securing a victory that lasts for eternity?

Pastor Ryan Taylor, Lochgilphead Baptist Church.