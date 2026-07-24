The Football World Cup has ended, and what was most striking to me is how many goals could have been scored, but were not.
Players train for a lifetime, yet even the best strikers miss the target, hit the post, or get flagged offside.
In life, we face a similar challenge. God’s standard for us is perfection, yet Romans 3 v 23 says that we have all sinned and fallen short of God’s perfection.
According to Isaiah 64 v 6, our best independent efforts still fall short of the goal line, because all our righteous acts are like filthy rags, therefore we can never earn or score our own way into heaven.
No matter how hard we train, how many good deeds we perform, or how hard we try to make things right on our own strength, we ultimately miss the mark.
But the good news of the gospel is that God did not leave us to lose the match. He sent His Son, Jesus Christ, into the world as our ultimate substitute.
Jesus played the perfect game, living a life completely without sin. Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 5 v 21 that God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.
On the cross, He took our penalties upon Himself, and through His death and resurrection, He scored the definitive victory over sin and death, achieving what we never could.
Salvation is not about your performance on the pitch; it is about accepting what Jesus has already achieved.
Have you accepted Jesus as your Lord and Saviour, securing a victory that lasts for eternity?
Pastor Ryan Taylor, Lochgilphead Baptist Church.
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