What a summer of sport! Whether captivated by the World Cup, Wimbledon or relishing the start of the Commonwealth Games, none can have missed this summer’s focus on the pursuit of sporting excellence.
We know no one reaches the podium without disciplined training. Yet, while few of us are elite athletes, sport offers genuine benefits to all who engage in training.
The Apostle Paul acknowledged this to Timothy: “For physical training is of some value” (1 Timothy 4:8).
It benefits the body, mind, builds good habits, even endurance.
But Paul immediately pivots to a greater reality. He adds: “…but godliness has value for all things, holding promise for both the present life and the life to come.”
For the Christian, faith in Jesus is not the end of the race; it is the starting gun. We begin to train in “godliness”. We train by reflecting on God’s Word, engaging in prayer and joining in gathered worship Sunday by Sunday.
With God himself as our instructor, his Spirit as our helper, this training creates godly reflexes for every aspect of life. Like any training, it means putting away bad habits (those that God hates) and pursuing the way of life He commands.
An eternally restored relationship with God (salvation) is not the reward for this disciplined living. Jesus Christ is the only winner of that prize through His death and resurrection and, wonderfully, he shares this with all who unite with Him by faith.
Rather, training in godliness is the only correct response to that gift from Jesus and trains us not only for life now, but eternity with God.
Rev Dr Scott Kirkland, Lochgilphead and Tarbert Free Church.
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