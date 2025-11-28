Join us as we inspect Oban’s 2025 Argyll Square Christmas tree.
The tree looks a little different this year!
Make sure to be there tomorrow night (Saturday November 29) for the Christmas lights switch on at 5pm in Station Square!
Huge thanks to the Royal Hotel for letting us film.
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