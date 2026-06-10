In this week’s Oban Times and Lochaber Times: The Oban Local Mòd is back in town, a rare new orca pod is sighted off the coast of Oban, a Moidart man equals a world record in an clay pigeon shooting, and Argyll and Bute Council appeals a parking ticket decision against the Oban nurse leading the charge to get nurse’s permits reinstated.
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.