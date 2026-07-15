In this week’s Oban Times and Lochaber Times: The Clipper Race Arrives in Oban, The Nevis Centre is hit by vandals, Coll’s only hotel is up for sale and an Oban postie who suffered horrific injuries in a dog attack urges dog owners to put up signs alerting staff of the animals’ presence.
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