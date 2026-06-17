In this week’s Oban Times and Lochaber Times: Episode two of Spotlight On as Owen tries out Roller Hockey, we speak to a local Samaritan who is travelling to the Congo to help fight Ebola, the John Muir Trust enters a fresh row after kicking out a key member, and Argyll and Bute Council slams the breaks on its controversial traffic light plan at Clachan Bridge
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