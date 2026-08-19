In this week’s Oban Times and Lochaber Times: We cover the Appin and Salen agricultural shows, three hotels in Oban and Fort William fall into administration, the campaign against an offshore wind farm in the Inner Hebrides grows to 5000 members and we launch episode four of Spotlight On, focusing on Rookhart Games.
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.