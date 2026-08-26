In this week’s Oban Times and Lochaber Times: Argyll and Bute Council begins handing out parking tickets to funeral mourners, Fort William protests the closure of its Post Office, Oban celebrates Pride, and the iconic Green Welly Stop goes on the market.
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