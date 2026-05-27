In this week’s Oban and Lochaber Times: Plans to install traffic lights at the historic ’Bridge Over The Atlantic’ has become a "Europe wide embarrassment", Ulva has shut on a Sunday after a hit BBC show, and controversial plans to build a major visitor attraction in Glengarry have taken a step backwards.
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