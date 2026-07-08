In this week’s Oban Times and Lochaber Times, a Lochaber councilor is among four to resign from Highland Council’s licensing committee after letting a rapist keep is taxi license, a family of four is saved from Loch Awe after a large scale rescue, and the Mull Campus row heats up as Argyll and Bute Council refuses government talks.
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