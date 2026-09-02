In this week’s Oban Times and Lochaber Times: The Oban Games brings the buzz to town, Seil and Easdale Community Council is saved from collapse at the 11th hour, The Scottish Government takes the owner of Lochaber’s Alvance Smelter to court, and Mull’s charity champion Andrew Noble prepares to run an ultramarathon in his firefighter’s gear.
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