And they’re off! The Clipper Race departed Oban today in stunning fashion, with thousands of spectators descending on the town to wave the crews off on the final stage.
The day began with a parade through the heart of town, down George Street from Station Square to the North Pier. Fans, locals and tourists gathered to watch as Oban High School Pipe Band led the way, with those on the side lines waving Clipper Race flags and banners.
There was some joy on the parade for the home team, Team Scotland, as they lofted into the air their reclaimed Highland Coo stuffed toy mascot which had become lost earlier in the week.
One crew member revealed had been held for ransom by a fellow racer as a practical joke, but all’s well that ends well.
Once crews embraced loved ones at the top of the pier, it was time for them to slip the lines and begin the parade of sail across Oban Bay.
First to leave was Tongyeong, whose departure kicked off a party led by Nevis Radio from the pier.
The crowd filled the esplanade from the North Pier all the way round to opposite Markie Dans to cheer the yachts on as they left the North Pier Pontoons.
From there hundreds piled into busses, cars and bikes to make the trip down to SAMS’ beach to watch them begin the race.
Watch the whole departure here:
And away the they went en route to Portsmouth!
All teams came flying out the gates, making decent progress across the bay.
It will take the crews approximately five days to reach the finish line, with second and third still to play for.
Keep an eye out on the race tracker to keep up to date with their progress!
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