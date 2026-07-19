The day began with a parade through the heart of town, down George Street from Station Square to the North Pier. Fans, locals and tourists gathered to watch as Oban High School Pipe Band led the way, with those on the side lines waving Clipper Race flags and banners.

There was some joy on the parade for the home team, Team Scotland, as they lofted into the air their reclaimed Highland Coo stuffed toy mascot which had become lost earlier in the week.

One crew member revealed had been held for ransom by a fellow racer as a practical joke, but all’s well that ends well.