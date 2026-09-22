Lochgilphead Red Star 5 Degen Paisley 4
President’s League Cup - group stage
The Lorne Bar and Rumblin’ Tum sponsored-Lochgilphead Red Star welcomed Degen Paisley to the Joint Campus last Saturday for their latest tie in the group stage of the President’s League Cup.
Zach Campbell was in fine form in the first half and opened the scoring for the home side after seven minutes with a composed finish after rounding the keeper following an excellent ball in by Aaron Moore.
Degen possessed some quality players of their own and looked dangerous at times going forward and equalised after 15 minutes following a penalty, where Cole Houston was adjudged to have fouled the striker.
Star hit back themselves almost immediately and again it was Zach Campbell who scored from close range to make it 2-1.
Campbell completed his rapid hat-trick before the half hour mark when the ball fell to him just inside the area and he slotted home into the bottom corner to put Star 3-1 up.
It looked like Degen would pull themselves into the game once more when Ben Smith was ordered off, the referee adjudged the young full back to have taken out the Degen forward with a tackle as the last man and therefore the red card was produced.
Star actually played some of their better football when they were reduced to 10 men and James Mackinnon got himself on the score sheet when the Degen keeper dropped a ball at his feet from a cross and he was able to finish from close range.
The goal of the game for Star arrived on the stroker of half time and it involved a passing move from at least seven players which resulted in MacKinnon finding the top corner for his second of the afternoon to make the score 5-1 at the break.
The second half was much less fluent for the home side with a number of changes also introduced to aid with the tired legs but Star couldn’t find any further goals despite striking the bar twice; Rhys Casci was particularly unlucky to see his shot cannon off the bar.
At the other end there was a nervy end for Star as Degen pulled themselves back into the game with another two penalties and an avoidable goal scored from a failure to clear a corner, so the game finished 5-4.
Zach Campbell was the obvious choice for man of the match thanks to his hat-trick as well as doing the team a turn dropping into the middle when the side lost a player.
Red Star have a free week this coming weekend and return to league action on October 3 when Glasgow University are the visitors.
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