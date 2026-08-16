The double podium has moved Sloss firmly into championship contention, setting up an exciting finale at Paul Ricard in October.

The weekend presented an additional challenge for Sloss, who was competing in a Porsche Cayman GT4 for the first time with Mirage Racing alongside teammate David Levy.

Having spent the season developing her experience in GT4 machinery, Sloss had to quickly adapt to a new car, learning its characteristics and finding the performance required around the Magny-Cours circuit.

Despite the unfamiliar machinery, Sloss showed strong pace and consistency throughout the weekend.