Taynuilt racing driver Jodie Sloss returned to the top step of the podium in the FFSA GT Championship with an AM-class victory and second place finish at Magny-Cours.
The double podium has moved Sloss firmly into championship contention, setting up an exciting finale at Paul Ricard in October.
The weekend presented an additional challenge for Sloss, who was competing in a Porsche Cayman GT4 for the first time with Mirage Racing alongside teammate David Levy.
Having spent the season developing her experience in GT4 machinery, Sloss had to quickly adapt to a new car, learning its characteristics and finding the performance required around the Magny-Cours circuit.
Despite the unfamiliar machinery, Sloss showed strong pace and consistency throughout the weekend.
After a productive run of practice sessions, she qualified fourth in the AM class before putting together a strong opening stint in the opening race.
Managing the tyres and maintaining a competitive pace, Sloss handed the Porsche over to Levy during the pit window, with the pair going on to take a convincing AM-class victory.
The second race brought further challenges, but Sloss and Levy remained competitive throughout. After another strong performance, the pairing secured second place in class, giving Sloss a second podium of the weekend and valuable championship points.
The results mark a significant return to form for Sloss following a difficult previous round at Spa-Francorchamps.
With the championship now extremely tight, Sloss will be looking to carry the momentum from Magny-Cours into the season finale, where she will fight to finish the season on a high and challenge for championship honours.
"It was a really positive weekend for us and exactly the response we needed after Spa," said Jodie.
"To come away with a win and a P2, especially having jumped into a Porsche for the first time, was a huge achievement for the whole team.
"I had to adapt quickly to a completely different car, so I’m really pleased with how we progressed throughout the weekend.
"The championship is now incredibly tight heading into Paul Ricard, which makes the finale even more exciting.
"We have put ourselves in a strong position and now it’s about making sure we maximise every opportunity in the final round. I’m really looking forward to it."
Jodie also sent a huge thanks to her sponsors, partners and supporters who continue to make her racing programme possible.
"Their belief and backing have played a huge part in my journey through motorsport and have allowed me to continue competing at the highest level," she added.
"I am also incredibly grateful for the support I have received from my local community.
"From businesses and organisations to individuals who have followed my journey from the beginning, that support has continued to grow over the years and means a great deal to me."
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