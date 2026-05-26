Arran won the Bowl final against Marr Gold by 17-10 after both teams failed to pick up a win in the group stages. Then, Ardrossan triumphed in the plate competition with all of the middle ranked teams competing for a piece of silverware - GHK/Campbelltown, Hamilton Heavies and Edinburgh Uni Medics.

Ardrossan ran out to a good start but with injuries in the group stage for key players, they started to tire and GHK/Campbelltown came back and applied the pressure. But, the Accies had just enough in the tank to get them over the line for the silverware.