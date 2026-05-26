Arran Rugby Club’s sevens tournament attracted nine mainland teams who treated Arran spectators to a day of fast-paced rugby action at Ormidale Sports Park.
Competing for the trophy were: Arran, Ardrossan, Edinburgh University Medics, Hamilton Heavies, Kilmarnock, Marr Purple, Marr Gold, Garnock, Millbrae, and Glasgow High Kelvinside (GHK)/ Campbelltown.
The Arran side comprised Andrew Earle, Archie Maceira, Glenn Stewart, Finlay Aherne, Cameron Dunn, Reece Currie, Rory Currie, Liam Bremner, Charlie Bonner and Cammy Morgan.
Arran won the Bowl final against Marr Gold by 17-10 after both teams failed to pick up a win in the group stages. Then, Ardrossan triumphed in the plate competition with all of the middle ranked teams competing for a piece of silverware - GHK/Campbelltown, Hamilton Heavies and Edinburgh Uni Medics.
Ardrossan ran out to a good start but with injuries in the group stage for key players, they started to tire and GHK/Campbelltown came back and applied the pressure. But, the Accies had just enough in the tank to get them over the line for the silverware.
In the Cup competition, it was Millbrae, Garnock and Marr Purple competing against the eventual winners, Kilmarnock. The first of the group games could not have been closer with Millbrae and Marr Purple going to a nail biting penalty shootout.
In the second group game Kilmarnock held last years winners, Garnock, to nil and ran in 40 points of their own. In the final Kilmarnock proved to be deserving winners, playing strong rugby all day and winning the final 32-7 against Marr Purple.
A spokesperson from Arran Rugby Club Said: “All in all a great day for the club and the island and we hope to see everyone again next year.”
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.