Kilmallie Shinty Club welcomed Cornwall Shinty Club to Canal Parks for a friendly match as part of the latter’s summer tour.
The match was played in a very sporting manner with Kilmallie players helping to bolster their Cornish counterparts who were carrying a few injuries.
The Kilmallie team was made up of youth and senior players which saw fathers, sons and daughters playing together, the likes may never be seen again.
Played in ideal conditions against the backdrop of stunning views the game was enjoyed by all with both teams enjoying a bit of "craic" together in the evening sunshine as they were fed and watered after the game. Gifts were exchanged between the teams.
A Kilmallie SC spokesperson said: "It was a brilliant evening that highlights just how much our club is flourishing.
"The support from the sidelines for the mixed teams on both sides was tremendous.
"A huge thanks to everyone at Kilmallie and Cornwall for making this happen. Thanks to Peter and Donald for the excellent park and also to Big Dunc and Kale for refereeing duties."
Man of the match was Lennon Roy.
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