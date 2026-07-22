The match was played in a very sporting manner with Kilmallie players helping to bolster their Cornish counterparts who were carrying a few injuries.

The Kilmallie team was made up of youth and senior players which saw fathers, sons and daughters playing together, the likes may never be seen again.

Played in ideal conditions against the backdrop of stunning views the game was enjoyed by all with both teams enjoying a bit of "craic" together in the evening sunshine as they were fed and watered after the game. Gifts were exchanged between the teams.