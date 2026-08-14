The full results of the Brodick Highland Games are as follows: Fancy Dress: 1 Emily and Lucy Graham (Clarkson’s Farm), 2 Annie, Iris and Otto Duncan (Minions), 3 (Peas in a Pod). 25m Boys 3 and 4: 1Callan Audino, 2 Brodie Crawford, 3 Connor o’Carroll. 25m girls 3 and 4: 1 Wren Jones, 2 Florrie Fleming, 3 Margot Dalgleish. 50m boys 5 and 6: 1 Reid MacKenzie, 2 Owen Sutherland, 3 Muray McLauchlan. 50m girls 5 and 6: 1 Edita Steenkamp, 2 Catriona McConan, 3 Emmie Ross. 50m Boys 7 and 8: 1 Rory McGregor, 2 Blair McKenzie, 3 Teddy McCusker. 50m girls 7 and 8: 1 Lily Audino, 2 Eva McGeoghegan, 3 equal, Florence Kelly, Catriona McCowan, Ruby Ryan. 75m boys 9 and 10: 1 Finn Campbell, 2 Renni Sloss, 3 Fraser Clark. 75m girls 9 and 10: 1 Ivy Khonchoho, 2 Cora Murchie, 3 Emily Graham. 100m boys u12: 1 Fraser Edgar, 2 Murray Farrell, 3 Ralph Kelly. 100m girls u12: 1 Emily NG, 2 Astrid Hamade, 3 Isobel Hamade. 100m boys u15: 1 Frankie Cherrie, 2 Benjamin Thorne, 3 Lewis Gorman. 100m girls u15: 1 Iona Hamade, 2 Hannah Knowles, 3 Millie Bartholomew. 100m boys u17: 1 Alastair Sloan, 2 Jonathan Baumbach, 3 Donald Nicol. 100m girls u17: 1 Lola Finnigan, 2 Emy Finnigan, 3 Aniela Smith. 100m men 17+: 1 Ruaridh MacNee, 2 Toto Odulaja, 3 Seamus Thomson. 100m women 17+: 1 Kitty Morrison, 2 Ruby Portus, 3 Maria McLauchlan. Pillow fight 8-11yrs: 1 Taona Zinduru, 2 Jenny Farrington. Pillow fight 12-14yrs and 15+: cancelled due to weather. Putting the ball gents: 1 C Winslow, 2 P Dearie, 3 B Docherty. Putting the ball ladies: 1 M Porterfield, 2 L Marshall, 3 E Elliot. Throwing 28lb weight for distance: 1 C Winslow, 2 N Elliot, 3 P Dearie, 4 B Docherty, 5 G Porterfield. Throwing 28lb weight for distance ladies: 1 M Porterfield, 2 L Marshall, 3 E Elliot. 800m boys u15: 1 Frankie Cherrie, 2 Harry Popplewell, 3 Reece Popplewell. 800m girls u15: 1 Emily NG, 2 Evie Clark, 3 Charlotte Greenshield. 800m boys u17: 1 Thomas Morgan-Lee, 2 Jonathan Baumbach, 3 Alastair Sloan. 800m girls u17: 1 Emy Finnigan, 2 Evie Clark, 3 Elodie Smith. 800m men 17+: 1 Alastair Stables, 2 Alastair Stables, 3 Owen McWilliams. 800m women 17+: 1 Anna Stoneham, 2 Jodie McHail, 3 Jasmine Hayes. Throwing the hammer, Scots standing style: 1 C Winslow, 2 B Docherty, 3 P Dearie. Throwing the hammer, Scots standing style ladies: 1 M Porterfield, 2 L Marshall, 3 E Elliot. Throwing the 56lb weight for height: 1 C Winslow (15’1” games record), 2 P Dearie, 3 N Elliot. Throwing the 28lb weight for height ladies: 1 M Porterfield, 2 L Marshall, 3 E Elliot. Lady Jean Cup, 100m men, confined to Arran: 1 Thomas Morgan-Lee, 2 Fraser Edgar, 3 Alfie Gilmore. Bob Cameron Trophy, 100m women, confined to Arran: 1 Iona Hamade, 2 Astrid Hamade, 3 Isobel Hamade. 200m boys u15: 1 Frankie Cherrie, 2 Harry Popplewell, 3 Fraser Edgar. 200m girls u15: 1 Charlotte Greenshields, 2 Hannah Knowles. 200m boys u17: 1 Jonathan Baumbach, 2 Alastair Sloan, 3 Thomas Morgan-Lee. 200m girls u17: 1 Lola Finnigan, 2 Emy Finnigan, 3 Aniella Smith. 200m men 17+: 1 Ruaridh MacNeee, 2 Seamus Thomson, 3 Fearghas Thomson. 200m women 17+: 1 Kitty Morrison, 2 Jasmine Sawyer, 3 Ruby Portus. Tom Dickie Trophy 880yds men, confined to Arran: 1 Thomas Morgan-Lee, 2 John Mullholland. McKinnie Cup 880yrds, women, confined to Arran: 1 Lynda Fenton. Tossing the caber: 1 C Winslow, 2 N Elliot, 3 P Dearie. Ladies tossing the caber: 1 E Elliot, 2 M Porterfield, 3 L Marshall. 1500m boys u17: 1 Reece Popplewell, 2 Jasper Oakes, 3 Arran Day. 1500m girls u17: 1 Lola Finnigan, 2 Emy Finnigan, 3 Iona Hamade. 1500m men 17+: 1 Alastair Stables, 2 Owen McWilliams, 3 Fearghas Thomson. 1500m women 17+: 1 Rosa Donaldson, 2 Jasmine Sawyer, 3 Jasmine Hayes. Mixed relay: 1 ‘The Establishment’; 2 ‘JOAR.’; 3 ‘Finnigans Plus Two’. Tug-of-war: cancelled due to wet ground. 10k trail race men 17+: 1 Jonathan Downie, 2 Ferghas Thomson, 3 Fraser Armstrong. 10K trail race women 17+: 1 Rosa Donaldson, 2 Katrine Kelly, 3 Jasmine Sawyer.