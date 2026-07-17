The club’s rowers were presented with the ‘Best Newcomer’ shield at the regatta prize-giving, capping a weekend that also brought home two individual medals, a gold and a bronze, won in the closing ’Andy race’ in which rowers are randomly allocated to different club’s skiffs.

The regatta was won overall by Wormit Coastal Rowing Club, ahead of Eastern Amateur Coastal Rowing Club from Portobello and Eskmuthe Rowing Club from Fisherrow Harbour.

Race Cox Graeme Robertson said the result reflected months of preparation: "Everyone put in the hard work training for this, and we're indebted to our coaches and coxes. We couldn’t do it without them.

"We’d love to see more members give racing a try; it really is great fun and rewarding."



The club now has 61 members ranging in age from 17 to over 80 from Appin, Duror, Barcaldine, Benderloch, Ballachulish, North Connel and more.

Beyond exercise and new skills, the club says its real value lies in social connection, offering a common interest, a reason to meet regularly, and friendships that cross generations.

That breadth of membership is central to how the club sees itself, and it is behind a current fundraising push for a new set of lighter oars.

"Lighter oars would mean every member, regardless of age or strength, can row comfortably, safely and confidently," Club Captain Charlotte Parkin added.

"It’s about keeping the club genuinely open to families and older people alike."



The club is aiming to raise £1,600 for these new oars. Donations can be made at www.zeffy.com/en-GB/donation-form/fundraising-for-new-set-of-oars

Appin Skiff Coastal Rowing Club welcomes new members of all ages and abilities. Further details at www.appinskiff.co.uk