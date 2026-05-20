Kilmarnock 65 Argyll U16 Boys
West Youth Competitions
U16 Boys’ Quaich and Trophy
FINAL
The Argyll U16 boys, made up of players from Kintyre, Isle of Mull and Mid Argyll RFC, were visitors to sun-bathed Kilmarnock for Sunday’s U16 Quaich and Trophy final.
The Argyll team took an early lead through a brilliant individual effort from captain Cameron Ralston, which was ably converted by stand off Isiah Doxsey, who kicked flawlessly all day.
Kilmarnock quickly replied, scoring through some powerful runs and edging into the lead.
Two further scores from Ralston and one from player of the match, James Barr, kept the Argyll team within one try, making the half time score 31-28 to Kilmarnock.
As the second half continued, injuries started to take their toll, requiring some rejigging of both the pack and the backline.
Sandy MacKinnon came off the bench to use his pace to score and yet another Ralston try put the Argyll team back in the lead.
Kilmarnock regrouped and some smart plays gave them scores to regain pole position and a commanding 55-38 lead.
However, the Argyll side never gave up and mounted one last fight back to get the score back to 55-52 with further scores from Ralston and Barr.
The pack continued to work tirelessly with some strong carries from Iain MacDonald and Lewis Oswald.
Connor McMillan and Angus Schmidt-Gorthy covered every blade of grass, tackling anything that moved.
Lewis Hill put in a storming performance across the 80min, setting up two scores through carrying strongly and aggressively turning the ball over at the break down.
The effort of getting back to level had taken a toll on Argyll however, and they conceded two trys in quick succession to make the final score 65-52 to Kilmarnock.
A spokesperson for the U16s coaching team said: “Well done to all the boys involved in what was a hugely entertaining game, they left nothing on the field and showed amazing grit and courage.
“Congratulations to Kilmarnock RFC and thank you for hosting.”
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