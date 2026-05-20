

The Argyll team took an early lead through a brilliant individual effort from captain Cameron Ralston, which was ably converted by stand off Isiah Doxsey, who kicked flawlessly all day.



Kilmarnock quickly replied, scoring through some powerful runs and edging into the lead.



Two further scores from Ralston and one from player of the match, James Barr, kept the Argyll team within one try, making the half time score 31-28 to Kilmarnock.



As the second half continued, injuries started to take their toll, requiring some rejigging of both the pack and the backline.



Sandy MacKinnon came off the bench to use his pace to score and yet another Ralston try put the Argyll team back in the lead.



Kilmarnock regrouped and some smart plays gave them scores to regain pole position and a commanding 55-38 lead.



However, the Argyll side never gave up and mounted one last fight back to get the score back to 55-52 with further scores from Ralston and Barr.



The pack continued to work tirelessly with some strong carries from Iain MacDonald and Lewis Oswald.



Connor McMillan and Angus Schmidt-Gorthy covered every blade of grass, tackling anything that moved.