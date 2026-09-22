Argyll’s girls rugby talent was on full display at Scottish Rugby’s U16 and U18 Inter-District Festival, held at Merchiston Castle in Edinburgh at the weekend.
The event brought together five U18 squads and six U16 squads for a day of representative rugby, marking an important step in the development of the girls’ talent pathway.
Around 20 players from Argyll took part in the PDH programme last season, with 10 players making the final selection. Selected U16 players represented four local clubs: Mid Argyll RFC, Islay RFC, Isle of Mull RFC and Oban Lorne RFC, with three players also involved at U18 level.
The strong representation from the region highlights the continued development of girls’ rugby across Argyll and provides plenty for our grassroots clubs to celebrate!
The Argyll players formed part of the Glasgow North and Glasgow South squads. At U16 level, Glasgow North secured victories in both of their matches.
Sienna Munro (Isle of Mull), Corran Muir (Islay), and Karys Clark and Rosie Campbell (Oban Lorne) all represented the squad. Glasgow South also produced a strong performance in a competitive draw; Argyll players included Belle Rusden (Mid Argyll), Ciara Bignal (Islay), and Tilly Somerville, Molly Smith and Abigail Spink (Oban Lorne).
At U18 level, Georgia Hyde and Ruby Blainey (Oban Lorne) represented Glasgow South, winning both games, and Annie MacLennan (Oban Lorne/Stirling County) played with Glasgow North winning one match and conceding the other.
This festival forms an important part of Scottish Rugby’s talent pathway, providing players identified through club fixtures with the opportunity to play alongside others from their district, while also offering a talent identification opportunity for the national talent pathway.
For Argyll’s clubs, the event represents an encouraging step forward in the development of local female rugby. With players from across the region now gaining experience at national level, the future looks bright for Argyll’s young rugby talent!
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