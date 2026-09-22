The event brought together five U18 squads and six U16 squads for a day of representative rugby, marking an important step in the development of the girls’ talent pathway.

Around 20 players from Argyll took part in the PDH programme last season, with 10 players making the final selection. Selected U16 players represented four local clubs: Mid Argyll RFC, Islay RFC, Isle of Mull RFC and Oban Lorne RFC, with three players also involved at U18 level.

The strong representation from the region highlights the continued development of girls’ rugby across Argyll and provides plenty for our grassroots clubs to celebrate!

The Argyll players formed part of the Glasgow North and Glasgow South squads. At U16 level, Glasgow North secured victories in both of their matches.

Sienna Munro (Isle of Mull), Corran Muir (Islay), and Karys Clark and Rosie Campbell (Oban Lorne) all represented the squad. Glasgow South also produced a strong performance in a competitive draw; Argyll players included Belle Rusden (Mid Argyll), Ciara Bignal (Islay), and Tilly Somerville, Molly Smith and Abigail Spink (Oban Lorne).