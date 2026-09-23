Strong winds and occasional showers made conditions tricky, although the course was in great condition thanks to greenkeepers Jonathan Barbour and Campbell MacBrayne and the club’s volunteers.

Jake MacMillan set the early pace with a gross 68, while Ryan Deans posted a nett 66, later matched by Bob Templeton, with Deans taking second place on the better inward half.

Alex Arkell then returned a nett 64 to take the trophy.

Result: 1 Alex Arkell 73-9=64, 2 Ryan Deans 72-6=66 (bih), 3 Bob Templeton 79-13=66. Lowest gross: Jake MacMillan 68.