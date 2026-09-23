A blustery day greeted the 30 players contesting Dunaverty Golf Club’s Keil Trophy on Saturday September 12.
Strong winds and occasional showers made conditions tricky, although the course was in great condition thanks to greenkeepers Jonathan Barbour and Campbell MacBrayne and the club’s volunteers.
Jake MacMillan set the early pace with a gross 68, while Ryan Deans posted a nett 66, later matched by Bob Templeton, with Deans taking second place on the better inward half.
Alex Arkell then returned a nett 64 to take the trophy.
Result: 1 Alex Arkell 73-9=64, 2 Ryan Deans 72-6=66 (bih), 3 Bob Templeton 79-13=66. Lowest gross: Jake MacMillan 68.
The final monthly medal of the season was played the following Saturday, September 19, with Alistair McConnachie taking the prize in similarly blustery conditions.
His nett 66 beat captain Douglas Neilson on the better inward half, while his gross 67 also secured the season-long Scratch Order of Merit Trophy.
Result: 1 Alistair McConnachie 67-1=66 (bih), 2 Douglas Neilson 71-5=66, 3 Ross Sinclair 72-4=68. Lowest gross: Alistair McConnachie 67.
The competition also brought several season-long events to a conclusion.
Ross Sinclair won the Order of Merit Trophy, based on points awarded for placings in the 12 monthly medals.
Craig MacMillan took the Nett Eclectic Trophy, based on the best nett score at each hole over the season, beating Robert MacKay and Alex Arkell after birdieing the 10th in the September Medal.
Dougie Graham defeated Fraser McNair to win the Muneroy Trophy, the matchplay competition between the previous 12 monthly medal winners, while Mark Paterson won the McCallum/Lyon Matchplay by defeating Donald Brown (Southend) in the final.
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