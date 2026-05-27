Around the Arran courses – week 22, 2026
Lamlash Golf Club
Tuesday May 20, Lamlash Gents Senior Open. Originally scheduled for the day before, however, poor weather resulted in the closure of the course on the first day. The course was deemed playable for the second day of play, those who waited to tee off in the afternoon, including the winner, were rewarded with a bright blue sky and dry, sunny conditions. A total of 13 played from the yellow tees, Stableford format. 1 Alastair Crawford 40pts, 2 Ian Winton (visitor) 38pts. Scratch, Derek Robertson 26pts. Nearest the pin: @5th Hugh McLelland; @13th Ian Winton; @16th Colin Richardson.
Thursday May 21, Summer Cup, 19 played. 1 Jack Smith 95-37=58, 2 Paul Cowan 68-6=62, 3 David Millar 84-21=63. Scratch, Craig Young 63. Magic twos, C Young and Sean Higgins @16th - Craig Young aced the second hole.
Sunday May 24, Hamilton Bowl round two, 18 played. 1 Serge El Adm 5 up, 2 Alan Campbell 4 up, 3 Jonathan Smith 3 up. Scratch, Iain Anderson 66. Magic twos, Alan Campbell @16th.
Fixtures: Thursday May 28, Summer Cup, Scratch Cup and Daffodil Trophy in honour of John Sullivan. Sunday May 31, Hastings Cup, round one, 9am and 12noon ballots.
Ladies section: Wednesday May 20, Stroke Two, Championship first round, six played. 1 Pam Roulston 81-19=62 BIH, 2 Sheena Murchie 76-14=62. Magic twos, Val Crawford @17th.
Whiting Bay Golf Club
Wednesday May 20, Summer Trophy, 22 played. 1 Freddie Lucas 15, 59, 2 Liam Bremner 7, 61, 3 Ryan Armstrong 4, 62 ACB and lowest gross, 4 Danny Head 7, 62. Magic twos, Jack Simmons @4th, Liam Bremner @17th.
Sunday May 23, Medal, 8 played. 1 Neil Lucas 11, 62 and lowest gross, 2 Freddie Lucas 14, 63, 3 Ronnie Mann 15, 65, 4 David Brookens 15, 66. Magic twos, David Brookens @17th.
Fixtures: Sunday May 31, Tor Alvey Greensome. Wednesday June 3, Summer Trophy.
Shiskine Golf Club
Thursday May 21, Ladies Club Championship Qualifier round three. Silver: 1 and scratch Ann May 78-9=69, 2 Alice Anderson 87-17=70 BIH. Bronze: 1 Jenni Turnbull 94-24=70, 2 Elizabeth Kelso 96-24=72. Congratulations to Jenni who wins the Club Trophy for having the best two nett scores during the qualifying rounds. Ladies Championship: Ann May v Mairi Pollock; Fiona Miller v Shona Weir - must be played by Thursday June 4. Ladies Bronze Championship: Elizabeth Kelso v Fiona Henderson. Jenni Turnbull has a bye.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Tuesday May 26, Peter Sutton. 1 Willie Kelso 63, 2 Campbell Laing 71, 3 John Milesi 73.
Fixtures: Tues June 2, Ladies Club Championship second round qualifier. Tuesday June 2, Gents Club Championship first round qualifier, tee off 12.30pm. Saturday June 6, Gents Duncan Sillars and second round of Gents Club Championship qualifier, tee off 12.30pm.
Brodick Golf Club
Wednesday May 20, Summer Cup, 25 played. 1 Matt Keir 67-5=62, 2 William McMillan 89-24=64, 3 Nicol Hume 80-15=65. Scratch, Matt Keir 67. Lucky twos, hole 18 drawn, no winners.
Sunday May 24, Brandon, 10 played. 1 Donald McKinnie 78-13=65, 2 John May 87-21=66, 3 Bill Donaldson 80-13=67. Scratch, Iain MacDonald 77. Lucky twos, hole 15 drawn, no winners.
Saturday May 23, Club Championship. Ewan McKinnon produced a stunning display of putting to defeat Matt Dobson 3 and 2 in this year’s Club Championship final. In a match played in excellent spirit throughout, there was little to separate the players from tee to green in difficult windy conditions. However, Ewan’s brilliance on the greens proved decisive. The tone was set early when Ewan holed a 15-foot putt on the first, lengthy putts at 4, 6 and 10 followed as he built a narrow advantage. Matt battled hard and produced some excellent golf of his own but Ewan always seemed to have the answer. The match finished on the 16th green, where a half gave Ewan a 3 and 2 victory and his 16 Club Championship. Spectators agreed they had witnessed a remarkable putting performance, with Ewan estimated to have holed more than 125 feet of putts in just 16 holes - an extraordinary total by any standard.
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