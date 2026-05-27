Lamlash Golf Club

Tuesday May 20, Lamlash Gents Senior Open. Originally scheduled for the day before, however, poor weather resulted in the closure of the course on the first day. The course was deemed playable for the second day of play, those who waited to tee off in the afternoon, including the winner, were rewarded with a bright blue sky and dry, sunny conditions. A total of 13 played from the yellow tees, Stableford format. 1 Alastair Crawford 40pts, 2 Ian Winton (visitor) 38pts. Scratch, Derek Robertson 26pts. Nearest the pin: @5th Hugh McLelland; @13th Ian Winton; @16th Colin Richardson.

Thursday May 21, Summer Cup, 19 played. 1 Jack Smith 95-37=58, 2 Paul Cowan 68-6=62, 3 David Millar 84-21=63. Scratch, Craig Young 63. Magic twos, C Young and Sean Higgins @16th - Craig Young aced the second hole.

Sunday May 24, Hamilton Bowl round two, 18 played. 1 Serge El Adm 5 up, 2 Alan Campbell 4 up, 3 Jonathan Smith 3 up. Scratch, Iain Anderson 66. Magic twos, Alan Campbell @16th.

Fixtures: Thursday May 28, Summer Cup, Scratch Cup and Daffodil Trophy in honour of John Sullivan. Sunday May 31, Hastings Cup, round one, 9am and 12noon ballots.

Ladies section: Wednesday May 20, Stroke Two, Championship first round, six played. 1 Pam Roulston 81-19=62 BIH, 2 Sheena Murchie 76-14=62. Magic twos, Val Crawford @17th.