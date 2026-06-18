Around the Arran courses – week 25, 2026
Shiskine Golf Club
Sunday June 7, Ladies Bronze Championship, 1 Jenni Turnbull, 2 Elizabeth Kelso. Gents Duisky trophy, 1 Peter King, 2 Stephen Keyworth. Ladies Club Trophy winner: Jenni Turnbull. Gents Club Trophy winner: Andrew Hardie. Ladies Club Championship, 1 Ann May, 2 Shona Weir. Gents Club Championship. 1 Tom Mitchell, 2 Gary Campbell.
Wednesday June 10, Gents Summer Cup and Dr Adam Cup. 1 and scratch Sandy Kerr 44-5=39,
2 T Ellis 49-40=9, 3 D McAllister 47-5=42 BIH. Magic twos, J Brown, R Currie, D Davidge, A Bannatyne.
Lamlash Golf Club
Ladies section: Wednesday June 10, Medal 4, 8 played. 1 Val Crawford 72-8=64, 2 Fiona Drennan 86-16=70. Magic twos, Fiona Drennan @13th.
Ladies section: Sunday June 14, Grace Cannon two ball foursome. 1 June Richardson and Sheena Murchie net 66.
Sunday June 14, June Fleet Cup, 36 holes in one day, 16 played plus 1 junior. Round 1: 1 Ian Anderson 70-3=67 BIH, 2 Scott Campbell 80-13=67, 3 Lee Dutton 85-17=68. Scratch, Craig Young gross 58. Magic twos, I Anderson @17th, R Currie @12th and 16th, Andy Smith @16th, Tommy Dutton @16th.
Round 2, 13 played plus 1 junior. 1 Tommy Dutton 84-22=62, 2 Robert Allison 78-12=66, 3 Lee Dutton 84-17=67, 4 Serge El Adm 95-14=71 BIH. Scratch, Ian Anderson gross 74. Magic twos, Alan Smith and S Laffosse @16th. Winner of Fleet Cup, 1 Lee Dutton 68+67=135, 2 Robert Allison 71+66=137.
Fixtures: Saturday June 20, Hope Cup, at Machrie Bay, 4pm start. Sunday June 21, Scratch Cup 2. Thursday June 25, Summer Cup and third qualifier for the championship.
Whiting Bay Golf Club
Wednesday June 10, Summer Trophy, 28 played. 1 Frazer Barr 5, 62 and lowest gross, 2 Stan Rainey 14, 63, 3 Jamie Stewart 5, 64 ACB, 4 David Brookens 16, 64. Magic twos, Ryan Armstrong and Frazer Barr @4th, Gavin Mainds @7th, Frazer Barr and Gavin Mainds @17th.
Saturday June 13, Seniors Open, 50 played. 1 David Brookens 15, 35pts, 2 Douglas Auld 19, 34 ACB, 3 Valerie Crawford 9, 34 ACB, 4 Alan Hill 11, 34.
Sunday June 14, Seniors Open, 45 played. 1 Lynda Blair 18, 40pts, 2 David Brookens 15, 37 ACB, 3 Charlotte Taylor 9, 37, 4 Neil Lucas 11, 36. Seniors Open champion: Lynda Blair. Magic twos, Norman Kemp @2nd, Graeme Crichton @4th, Nicol Auld and Neil McKechnie @11th, Neil Lucas @17th.
Fixtures: Sunday June 21, Morton Quaich. Wednesday June 24, Cancer Relief Stableford Open.
Brodick Golf Club
Wednesday June 10, Summer Cup, 26 played. 1 Angus Raeburn 76-11=65, 2 Alastair Dobson 78-12=66 ACB, 3 Iain MacDonald 76-10=66. Scratch, Angus Raeburn 76 ACB.
Sunday June 14, Sweep, 13 played. 1 Chris Holuj 83-19=64, 2 Matt Dobson 70-4=66 ACB, 3 Donald McKinnie 78-12=66. Scratch, Matt Dobson 70.
Fixtures: Wednesday June 24, Summer Cup, make up own games. Sunday June 28, Sweep, draws at 8.30am and 12noon.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Tuesday June 16, Peter Sutton. 1 Brian Sherwood 71, 2 John Milesi 76.
Fixtures: Monday June 22, Ladies and Gents Club Championship, from 5pm. Tuesday June 23, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary, tee off 12.30pm.
Arran Golfers Association
Saturday June 20, Hope Cup, at Machrie Bay, tee off from 4pm. Draws: Shiskine v Brodick, Whiting Bay v Corrie, Lochranza v Lamlash.
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