Around the Arran courses – week 26, 2026
Lamlash Golf Club
Ladies section: Wednesday June 17, Stroke round three, 11 played. 1 Susan Butchard 79-12=67, 2 Fiona Drennan 85-16=69.
Thursday June 18, Summer Cup and second Championship Qualifier, 11 played. 1 Scott Campbell 74-14=60, 2 Todd Jameson 67-5=62, 3 Paul Jameson 77-12=65. Scratch, Todd Jameson 67. Magic twos, Paul Cowan @16th. Hole 17 selected, rollover.
Sunday June 21, Scratch Cup round two, 23 played, including 3 juniors. 1 Alastair Crawford 78-13=65 BIH, 2 Colin Richardson 82-17=65, 3 Rob Niven 85-19=66 BIH. Scratch, Ian Bremner 76, just piping his son Liam on the BIH. Magic twos, S Lafosse and I Bremner @16th, Andy Smith @13th. Hole 5 selected, rollover.
Fixtures: Saturday June 27, Hope Cup at Machrie Bay Golf Club, 1pm and 6pm starts. Brodick v Machrie Bay at 1pm, Lamlash v Whiting Bay at 1.30pm. Sunday June 28, Carpenter Rose Bowl Stableford at 9am and 12noon - change from fixture list. Thursday July 2, Summer Cup and fourth Championship Qualifier.
Brodick Golf Club
Wednesday June 17, Summer Cup, 29 played. 1 Finlay Sillars 68-10=58, 2 Ali Hume 72-11=61, 3 Chris Holuj 82-19=63. Scratch, Ewan McKinnon 61. Lucky twos, hole 8 drawn, won by Ewan McKinnon.
Sunday June 21, Graham Putter, 12 played. 1 Donald Galbraith/Robbie MacDonald 62, 2 Neil Duncan/Billy Armit 63, 3 Andy Oliver/Nicol Hume 64. Lucky twos, hole 8 drawn, no winners.
Fixtures: Sunday June 28, Sweep, draws at 8.30am and 12noon. Wednesday July 1, Summer Cup, make your own games.
Arran Golfers Association
Saturday June 20, Hope Cup, played at Machrie. The course was in excellent condition despite the rain from the day before. Thanks to Willie McNally and his helpers. First game was Shiskine v Brodick which Brodick won. Second was Whiting Bay v Corrie, which Whiting Bay won. Last game was Lamlash v Lochranza, which Lamlash won.
Saturday June 27, Hope Cup semi-finals and finals, 1pm and 6pm. Brodick v Machrie, Whiting Bay v Lamlash.
Whiting Bay Golf Club
Wednesday June 17, Ballantyne Cup, 30 played. 1 Fraser Hackett 14, 55, 2 Neil Lucas 11, 60, 3 Mark West 10, 61 ACB, 4 Nicol Auld 4, 61 and lowest gross. Magic twos, Nicol Auld @4th, Gavin Mainds @12th, Jamie Macpherson @16th, Liam Bremner @17th. Sunday June 21, Morton Quaich, 13 played. 1 Freddie Lucas 14, 59, 2 Fraser Hackett 12, 60, 3 Neil Lucas 10, 61, 4 Ronnie Mann 15, 63 ACB. Lowest gross, Gavin Mainds 68. Magic twos, Gavin Mainds @4th, Frazer Barr @11th, Fraser Hackett @11th, 15th and 17th.
Fixtures: Saturday June 27, AGA Hope Cup at Machrie Bay Golf Club. Sunday June 28, Richard Parfitt Stableford, Lindean Trophy.
Shiskine Golf Club
Sunday June 14, Gents Seniors Qualifier and 12 Hole Medal. 1 and scratch C Dair 48-7=41, 2 B Sherwood 53-11=42, 3 C Laing 57-14=43 BIH.
Sunday June 21, Stableford. 1 Wm Kelso 29pts BIH, 2 J Faulkner 29pts, 3 C Rutterford 25pts. Magic twos, Leslie McAllister, Wm Kelso, J Faulkner, C Rutterford.
Ladies Nancy McCutcheon Trophy. 1 Ann May 24pts BIH, 2 Elizabeth Kelso 24pts, 3 Alice Anderson 23pts.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Monday June 22, Club Championship finals. Ladies: Jenni Turnbull v Elizabeth Kelso. Good golf played by both players with Jenni winning at the 19th hole. Gents: Hamish Bannatyne v Brian Sherwood, with Hamish 2 up after 9 and going on to win 5 and 4.
Tuesday June 23, Peter Sutton. 1 Willie Kelso 64, 2 John Pennycott 69, 3 Campbell Laing 73.
Fixtures: Tuesday June 30, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary, tee off 12.30pm.
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