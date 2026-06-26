Lamlash Golf Club

Ladies section: Wednesday June 17, Stroke round three, 11 played. 1 Susan Butchard 79-12=67, 2 Fiona Drennan 85-16=69.

Thursday June 18, Summer Cup and second Championship Qualifier, 11 played. 1 Scott Campbell 74-14=60, 2 Todd Jameson 67-5=62, 3 Paul Jameson 77-12=65. Scratch, Todd Jameson 67. Magic twos, Paul Cowan @16th. Hole 17 selected, rollover.

Sunday June 21, Scratch Cup round two, 23 played, including 3 juniors. 1 Alastair Crawford 78-13=65 BIH, 2 Colin Richardson 82-17=65, 3 Rob Niven 85-19=66 BIH. Scratch, Ian Bremner 76, just piping his son Liam on the BIH. Magic twos, S Lafosse and I Bremner @16th, Andy Smith @13th. Hole 5 selected, rollover.

Fixtures: Saturday June 27, Hope Cup at Machrie Bay Golf Club, 1pm and 6pm starts. Brodick v Machrie Bay at 1pm, Lamlash v Whiting Bay at 1.30pm. Sunday June 28, Carpenter Rose Bowl Stableford at 9am and 12noon - change from fixture list. Thursday July 2, Summer Cup and fourth Championship Qualifier.