Around the Arran courses – week 31, 2026
Lamlash Golf Club
Ladies section: Wednesday July 22, Stroke 4, 9 played. 1 Fiona Carswell 84-18=66, 2 Val Crawford 76-8=68 BIH. Magic twos, Susan Butchard @16th.
Friday July 24, Junior Open, 14 played. 1 Tommy Dutton 62, 2 Rowan Schmidt 63 BIH, 3 Harry Popplewell 63. Tommy successfully defended his Junior Open title from last year. Congratulations to all participants, including the winner and runners-up.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Tuesday July 21, Peter Sutton. 1 John Pennycott 74. Tuesday July 28, Peter Sutton. 1 John Pennycott 71, 2 Campbell Laing 78, 3 Brian Sherwood 83.
Fixtures: Tuesday August 4, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary, tee off 12.30pm.
Shiskine Golf Club
Wednesday July 15, Summer cup. 1 D Davidge 50-12=38 BIH, 2 H Bannatyne 43+5=38, 3 C Rutterford 53-14=39. Scratch, Gary Campbell 43 BIH.
Sunday July 19, Gents Open. First class: 1 Rory Currie 28pts, 2 Alan Hunter 28pts, 3 Jayme Brown 26pts. Second class: 1 and winner, John Mulholland 29pts, 2 Jack Popplewell 26pts, 3 Andrew Hardie 24pts. Magic twos, Ross Duncan, Alan Hunter x2, Rory Currie, Alastair Red, Jamie Brown, Joe Faulkner.
Sunday July 26, Charlie Sym Rose Bowl. 1 John Salton 26pts BIH, 2 Craig Watson 26pts, 3 Willie Kelso 23pts. Magic twos, John Salton, Donald MacAllister.
Brodick Golf Club
Wednesday July 22, Summer Cup, 12 played. 1 Nicol Hume 74-14=60, 2 Brian Allison 90-28=62, 3 Alastair Dobson 74-11=63. Scratch, Matt Dobson 73. Lucky twos, no winners.
Sunday July 16, Centenary Quaich, 9 played. 1 Donald McKinnie 35pts, 2 Chris Holuj 34pts, 3 Bill Donaldson 31pts. Lucky twos, hole 13 drawn, no winners.
Fixtures: Sunday August 2, Brandon, draws at 8.30am and 12noon. Wednesday August 5, Summer Cup, make up own games.
Whiting Bay Golf Club
Wednesday July 22, McLintock Cup, 49 played. 1 Jamie Macpherson 6, 61, 2 Neil Richardson 4, 63 ACB and lowest gross, 3 Ronnie Mann 14, 63 ACB, 4 John Mulholland 19, 63. Magic twos, Frazer Barr @1st, Graeme Crichton @17th.
Saturday and Sunday July 25 and 26, Whiting Bay Gents Open. Saturday July 25, Bank of Scotland Cup, 104 played. 1 Sandy Pringle 14, 64 ACB, 2 Richard Blair 10, 64 ACB, 3 Paul Cowan 5, 64 ACB, 4 Neville Wood 14, 64. Lowest gross score, Gavin Mainds 2, 69.
Sunday July 26, Royal Bank of Scotland Cup, 100 played. 1 John Pennycott 16, 61, 2 Euan Morrison 18, 62, 3 Gus MacLeod 16, 66 ACB, 4 Alan Foggo 2, 66 and lowest gross score 68.
Congratulations to John Pennycott who, with a total net score of 131, wins the 2026 Whiting Bay Gents Open Championship.
Fixtures: Sunday August 2, Nestors Jug. Wednesday August 5, McNicol Cup.
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