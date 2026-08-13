Around the Arran courses – week 33, 2026
Lamlash Golf Club
Saturday and Sunday August 1 and 2, Lamlash Men’s Open. A total of 136 played teed up on Saturday and 131 on Sunday. They they were blessed with excellent weather conditions on both days and many players commented on the condition of the golf course. The success of the weekend was in no small part to the club staff, catering and scoring room team. Two players travelled from Australia and one from Spain.
Saturday sweeps, 16 Magic twos recorded, won by Stuart Campbell. Scratch 1 Alex Farmer 63, 2 Craig Young 64. Net division results, Saturday: Class 1 (+ to 8). 1 Alex Farmer 63-2=61, 2 Gordon Hendry 69-5=64 BIH, 3 Greg Macrae 67-3=64 BIH over Peter Gossman. Class 2 (9-17). 1 Ian Kennedy 68-9=59, 2 Paul Gouck 78-15=63 BIH, 3 David Drennan 74-11=63 BIH over F Hacket. Class 3 (18-28). 1 Rob Niven 81-19=62, 2 Alfie Robinson 83-18=65, 3 Sean Higgins 89-23=66.
Sunday sweeps, 24 Magic twos recorded, won by Neil Young. Scratch 1 Euan McKinnon 62, 2 Craig Young 64. Net Division results, Sunday: Class 1 (+ to 8). 1 Alastair Danks 68-6=62, 2 Euan McKinnon 62-+1=63, 3 Stuart Campbell 60-5=64. Class 2 (9-18). 1 Andrew Pattison 78-13=62, 2 Allan Campbell 76-12=64, 3 Iain Kennedy 74-9=65 BIH over D Heenan. Class 3 (18 to 28). 1 Graeme Andrew 89-18=66 BIH, 2 Lee Dutton 84-18=66, 3 Willie McNally 87-18=69.
Overall results: Senior Handicap winners 60+. 1 Andrew Pattison 69+62=131 BIH, 2 Alex Farmer 61+70=131. Senior scratch 60+. 1 Alex Farmer 63+72=135, 2 Stuart Campbell 68 + 79 = 147.
Saturday 18-Hole PHT Cup. 1 Iain Kennedy 68-9=59, 2 Alex Farmer 63-2=61, 3 Rob Niven 81-19=62.
Sunday 18-Hole Drift Inn Cup. 1 Andrew Pattison 62 net BIH, 2 Alistair Danks 62 net, 3 Euan McKinnon 63 net.
Lamlash Bay Hotel Trophy for best islander, 36 holes. 1 Allan Campbell 66+64=130 BIH, 2 Craig Young 65+65=130, 3 Andy Pattison 69+62=131.
Arran Distillery Quaich, scratch, 36 holes. 1 Craig Young 64+64=128, 2 Euan McKinnon 68+62=130, 3 Jamie Murchie 67+64=131.
Lamlash Open, 36 holes. 1 Iain Kennedy 59+65=124, 2 Alastair Danks 66+62=128, 3 Alan Campbell 66+64=130 BIH, 4 Craig Young 65+65=130 BIH, 5 Peter Gossman 64+66=130. Consolation prize for highest score returned, Nick Jeofroy.
Ladies section: Wed August 5, Fleet 5, 11 played. 1 Susan Butchard 74-12=62, 2 Val Crawford 72-8=64. Magic twos, Val Crawford @17th, Meg El Adm @4th.
Thursday August 6, Summer Cup / Jim Young cup, 28 played. 1 Paul Cowan 69-5=64 BIH, 2 Craig Young 63-+1= 64, 3 Neil Young 70-5=65, 4 Willie Currie 76-10=66. Scratch, Craig Young gross 63. Magic twos, P Cowan @5th, W Currie @9th and 16th.
Sunday August 9, Hamilton Bowl 3 final, bogey. 1 Robert Allison +1, 2 Andy Smith -1 BIH over Lee Girbow. Scratch, Paul Cowan -5. Winner of the Hamilton Bowl, Alan Campbell +5, runner up Jonathan Smith +4.
Fixtures: Sunday August 16, Jamieson Cup 4, final, 9.30am and 12noon. Thursday August 20, Summer Cup. Sunday August 23, Medal Shield 3, 9.30am and 12noon.
Whiting Bay Golf Club
Sunday August 2, Nestor’s Jug, 20 played. 1 John Pennycott 16, 41pts, 2 Jack Simmons 11, 40, 3 Neil Lucas 10, 35 ACB, 4 Danny Head 5, 35. Magic twos, Jack Simmons @2nd, Danny Head @9th and 16th, Neil Lucas @16th.
Thursday August 6, McNicol Cup, 23 played. 1 Stuart McGregor 15, 62, 2 John Mulholland 20, 63, 3 David Morrison 13, 64, 4 Jamie Macpherson 6, 65. Lowest gross, Ryan Armstrong 66. Magic twos, Liam Bremner @1st, Gavin Mainds @4th, Lewis Kennedy @15th, Colin Nisbet @17th.
Fixtures: Sunday August 16, McKelvie Cup. Wednesday August 19, Summer Trophy.
Brodick Golf Club
Wednesday August 5, Summer Cup, 18 played. 1 Finlay Sillars 71-8=63, 2 Bill Donaldson 80-14=66 ACB, 3 Gordon Hendry 70-4=66 ACB. Scratch, Gordon Hendry 70. Lucky twos, hole 15 drawn, won by Matt Keir.
Fixtures: Sunday August 16, Royal Bank Shield (fourball better ball, pick partner), draws at 8.30am and 12noon. Wednesday August 19, Summer Cup, make up own games.
Arran Golfers Association
Friday August 7, Champion of Champions, quarter-finals. Ewan McKinnon (champion) vs Lamlash, walkover. Tom Mitchell, Shiskine beat Donald Logan, Corrie, 7 and 6. Rab Logan, Lochranza Castle, vs Machrie, walkover. Matt Dobson, Brodick, beat Gavin Mainds, Whiting Bay, 1up.
Monday August 10, Champion of Champions, semi-finals. Matt Dobson beat Rab Logan 1up. Ewan McKinnon beat Tom Mitchell 5 and 3.
Fixtures: Friday August 14, Champion of Champions final, tee off 5.30pm. Final between Ewan McKinnon and Matt Dobson which will be played at Machrie Golf Club.
Shiskine Golf Club
Thursday August 6, Ladies Captains Prize. Scratch Barometer and Veterans Trophy. 1 and winner Carole Stewart 58-20=38, 2 Esther Henderson 62-21=41, 3 Alice Anderson 55-12=43. Scratch, Jean Nugent 56.
Saturday August 8, Gents Captain’s Prize. 1 W Kelso 52-10=42, 2 and scratch N Hindlay 46-4=42, 3 J Smith 53-9=44. Magic twos, D Duthie, N Hindlay and W Kelso.
Sunday August 9, Allan Maxwell Trophy. 1 Mary Langford-Archer 33pts, 2 D Markham 27pts BIH, 3 W Kelso 27pts BIH. Magic twos, D Markham, B Sherwood.
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