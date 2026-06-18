Arran Coastal Rowing Club (ACRC) hosted its annual open day where crew provided interested people the opportunity to row one of the club’s hand built St Ayles skiffs.
More than 20 people took up the offer and made their way to Lamlash Pier where a large team of friendly crew were on hand to give people an introduction to the skiffs and the sport in perfectly calm, sunny conditions.
Shaded by a tent, ACRC members were available to chat about the club that encourages people to ‘have fun, make friends, get fit and ride the waves.’ ACRC holds social rowing sessions and events throughout the year, as well as hosting and attending regattas across Scotland.
The crew enjoyed a busy day, explaining both the technical details of coastal rowing, while also allowing participants to experience coastal rowing in the club’s skiffs.
Both skiffs were on the water, complete with a cox, a stroke – the lead rower sitting in the stern of the boat - and a bow rower - leaving two seats in the centre of the skiff for people wanting to give rowing a try.
Once helped aboard, participants were shown where to sit and how to adjust the footrests to suit their leg length. These, crafted in wood like the boat as a whole, provide a fixed point to push against while rowing.
Once the rowers were in position, the coxes carefully explained the commands they would use to co-ordinate the crew and keep the boat moving smoothly: on ‘ready to row’ everyone leans forward, following the lead of the stroke, who sets the rhythm, ready to set off in time with each other. Slowing down also requires co-ordinating by the coxes so that oars don’t get tangled. The warning ‘easy oars in three’ lets everyone know to stop rowing after three more strokes.
New crew also practised emergency stops: when the cox says ‘hold water’ all rowers lean forwards on their oars with the blades in the water and the boat stops.
To gain power and speed, rowers lean back and ‘put their back into it’. Too much enthusiasm combined with not enough practice at this can cause new rowers to occasionally ‘catch a crab’ - getting pinned to the seat by the oar.
ACRC representatives expressed delight with the turn-out and enthusiasm at the open day that resulted in three participants signing up to join the club.
Anyone who missed the open day, but who would like to give rowing a try, can email Catrina Millar at new_rowers@arrancoastalrowing.co.uk to request a taster session.
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