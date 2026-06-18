More than 20 people took up the offer and made their way to Lamlash Pier where a large team of friendly crew were on hand to give people an introduction to the skiffs and the sport in perfectly calm, sunny conditions.

Shaded by a tent, ACRC members were available to chat about the club that encourages people to ‘have fun, make friends, get fit and ride the waves.’ ACRC holds social rowing sessions and events throughout the year, as well as hosting and attending regattas across Scotland.