Unfortunately, for the young pupils who were competing against teams from across Ayrshire, their scoring was just three points off third place, meaning that the team will not progress beyond the Pan Ayrshire Sports Hall Athletics.

Arran was one of three North Ayrshire teams that competed alongside Annick Primary and Largs Primary after qualifying in the North Ayrshire finals with a top three finish.

The Pan Ayrshire Sports Hall Athletics final included a number of track and field events, including lap and circuit relay races, speed bounce, standing long jump, chest throw, long and vertical jump and standing triple jump.