A 22-strong team of P6 and P7 pupils taking part in the KA Leisure Sports Hall Athletics Festival at Kilmarnock Athletics Arena has emerged as the top team in North Ayrshire.
Unfortunately, for the young pupils who were competing against teams from across Ayrshire, their scoring was just three points off third place, meaning that the team will not progress beyond the Pan Ayrshire Sports Hall Athletics.
Arran was one of three North Ayrshire teams that competed alongside Annick Primary and Largs Primary after qualifying in the North Ayrshire finals with a top three finish.
The Pan Ayrshire Sports Hall Athletics final included a number of track and field events, including lap and circuit relay races, speed bounce, standing long jump, chest throw, long and vertical jump and standing triple jump.
Active Schools co-ordinator, Ross Dobson, praised the pupils for their performance after competing against the top three schools from both South and East Ayrshire.
Mr Dobson said: I could not be prouder of this fantastic group of P6 and P7 pupils representing our Arran primary schools at the Pan Ayrshire Sports Hall Athletics Finals at Kilmarnock Athletics Arena.
“The standard was incredibly high, but our Arran pupils rose to the challenge brilliantly and competed so well against strong opposition.
“A huge thank you to Mrs Shonagh Pringle and Mrs Janet Ramage for all their support throughout the year with the various events and training sessions. Your encouragement and dedication are hugely appreciated.”
The final rankings of the Pan Ayrshire Sports Hall Athletics were: 1 Onthank Primary School, 2 Lainshaw Primary School, 3 Nether Robertland Primary School, 4 Arran.
Sports Hall Athletics is the largest competition within the school games framework with an estimated one million children taking part in the series of events. The event emphasises the importance of team competition and fair play, however, taking part and having fun is the most important aspect of the initiative.
Arran pupils, aged between four and 16 years, from all of Arran’s primary schools have participated in annual Sports Hall Athletics events since 1998.
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