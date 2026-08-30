It is of course the day of the Ben Nevis Race.

Five hundred athletes will take on the challenging run up and down Britain’s highest mountain in a bid to achieve the allotted cut off times of one hour 15 minutes to the half way point, two hours 15 minutes to the summit and back to Claggan park in under three hours and 30 minutes.



Alongside the main objective of the Ben race, the event attracts many families and friends who gather at the start and finish line in Claggan park to support the runners and enjoy a number of the food and drink stalls and other entertainment activities that take place around the venue.