Campbeltown Bowling Club’s Robert McCallum Memorial Singles, sponsored by Peninver Sands Holiday Park, was held on Sunday in excellent bowling conditions.
A healthy entry of 20 players competed throughout the day in the knockout competition, with a series of entertaining matches leading to the semi-finals.
The first semi-final saw a close encounter between Gary Anderson and Scot McLachlan.
Gary took a strong early lead, but determined play from Scot saw him battle back to take a one-shot advantage into the final end.
Scot was lying shot and looked favourite to progress, but Gary produced a superb final bowl to remove Scot’s shot bowl and draw a second, securing his place in the final.
The second semi-final was equally close and saw Ryan McLachlan take a commanding early lead against Johnnie McLean with some excellent bowling.
A take-out shot on the third-last end earned Johnnie three shots, and he followed that with two strong finishing ends to book his place in the final against Gary – a repeat of last year’s decider.
The final proved another high-quality contest. Gary set the tone with a last-bowl take-out for three shots on the opening end and built on that advantage with a couple of singles.
Although Johnnie responded with a similar take-out to reduce the deficit to 5-3, Gary produced some excellent bowls over the closing ends to deservedly retain the title.
During the prizegiving, club president Lorraine Brodie thanked the committee members and all the helpers who worked in the kitchen, bar, on the green and on team selection to make the day a success.
She also thanked Peninver Sands Holiday Park for its continued support and sponsorship before inviting Lorna Reid to present the prizes and trophy.
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