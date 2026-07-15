The final proved another high-quality contest. Gary set the tone with a last-bowl take-out for three shots on the opening end and built on that advantage with a couple of singles.

Although Johnnie responded with a similar take-out to reduce the deficit to 5-3, Gary produced some excellent bowls over the closing ends to deservedly retain the title.

During the prizegiving, club president Lorraine Brodie thanked the committee members and all the helpers who worked in the kitchen, bar, on the green and on team selection to make the day a success.

She also thanked Peninver Sands Holiday Park for its continued support and sponsorship before inviting Lorna Reid to present the prizes and trophy.