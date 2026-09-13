Badminton players young and old will be back on court next week as Campbeltown and District Badminton Club gets its new season under way.
The club returns to Campbeltown Grammar School sports hall on Monday, September 14, with sessions catering for players from primary four right through to adults.
P4 to P7 youngsters will take to the court from 7pm to 8pm, followed by the S1 to 17-year-old age group from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.
The adult session, for those aged 18 and over, will run from 8.30pm until 10pm.
Membership has been held at £10, with juniors up to the age of 17 paying £2 per night and adults £3 per night.
The club has advised that session times may change following the October break, with full details provided on registration forms.
New and returning players will be made welcome as the club looks forward to another busy season of badminton in Campbeltown.
Email kerrydickson64@gmail.com for more information.
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