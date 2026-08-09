A runner from Fort William is hoping to top his amazing fifth place achievement in last year’s Glencoe Marathon.
Barna Tot has been in training for the last three months in preparation for the gruelling race which is happening on Sunday September 6.
The route, which has an overall elevation gain of 1600 metres - that’s higher than Ben Nevis - starts at the Lochaber Leisure Centre in Fort William and finishes at the Glencoe Mountain Resort.
Barna, who works as a production planner for BSW Sawmill, says the hills have been the biggest challenge to his training.
"I look at elevation when I’m training to make sure my mileage gradually goes up," he added.
"This marathon has longer runs like coming out of Kinlochleven and Fort William, but the hills are definitely the hardest part."
Originally from Hungary, football was Barna’s first passion; he moved to Budapest aged 16 to train in a youth team before coming to Scotland 14 years ago.
"I’m used to running as a footballer but that’s on the flat, Glencoe is totally different, obviously," he said.
"The hill reps use different muscles than the gradual and bigger inclines."
But for Barna, the physical challenges are worth the other benefits.
"Running helps me in other aspects of my life," he explained.
"I know I’ve been better in work challenges because of it.
"At the start of run I will have 150 problems in my head but after a run you can cope much better. If I can’t get out for a run, then a walk or a hill walk is the next best thing."
Lochaber Women’s Aid will be at the hydration stations on the day, giving out drinks for donations and the office staff in Fort William have undertaken their own challenge.
Donna Campbell, deputy manager of Lochaber Women’s Aid explained: "As an office we are going to be taking it in turns to do the marathon virtually.
"We have eight people working here, some of them are runners already, and we’ve got three small treadmills so we’ll be completing the same 26 miles between us in the week running up to the race.
"It’s really good to be part of something local, and we often speak to the women here about getting out and exercising for their mental health. It’s good for everyone."
For more information about the Glencoe Marathon, including a 20% local entrant discount, visit glencoemarathon.co.uk/the-event/.
To donate to Lochaber Women’s Aid, visit, lochaberwomensaid.org/donate-help/.
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