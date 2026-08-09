Barna Tot has been in training for the last three months in preparation for the gruelling race which is happening on Sunday September 6.

The route, which has an overall elevation gain of 1600 metres - that’s higher than Ben Nevis - starts at the Lochaber Leisure Centre in Fort William and finishes at the Glencoe Mountain Resort.

Barna, who works as a production planner for BSW Sawmill, says the hills have been the biggest challenge to his training.

"I look at elevation when I’m training to make sure my mileage gradually goes up," he added.

"This marathon has longer runs like coming out of Kinlochleven and Fort William, but the hills are definitely the hardest part."