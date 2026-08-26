On a generally overcast day, with sunny intervals and a stiffening south-westerly wind, a field of 20 competitors took part in Dunaverty Golf Club’s ladies’ Golf Foundation Stableford competition on Tuesday, August 18.
In the first group out, Katie Cappello took an early lead from playing partner Ruth MacSween with 32 points. However, Jean McMurchy in the following group leapfrogged Cappello with 34 points.
McMurchy’s lead was also short-lived, with Iona Barr returning a card of 38 points to set the bar high for the remaining players.
Despite valiant attempts by both Eleanor Hunter and Margaret MacFarlane, who each scored 37 points, neither could match or better Barr’s score and she went on to win the competition.
Result: 1 Iona Barr 38 pts, 2 Eleanor Hunter 37 pts (bih), 3 Margaret MacFarlane 37 pts.
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