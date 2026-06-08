Bob MacIntyre’s poor run of form continues as he failed to make the cut at yet another PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
From the high of fifth in the world rankings at the start of the year, the Oban golfer has endured a very difficult 2026 on the PGA Tour.
His performance in the Memorial Tournament saw rounds of 77 and 74, totalling seven over par which his joint worst of the year so far.
At the Texas Open in April, Bob just missed out on the trophy with a second place finish but since then his form as collapsed, as he has failed to record a result better than T42 since.
He has only produced three top ten finishes this season in 13 events, and was also cut at The Masters and PGA Championship.
It is a far cry from his best performances, and the Obanite will be hoping to see a quick turn around as he chases that first major win.
His chance will come at the US Open, between June 18 and 21, but first Bob will try for an upturn in form at the RBC Canadian Open this week, where he claimed his first PGA Tour win in 2024 with his dad on the bag.
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