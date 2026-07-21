Lochaber Disability Bowlers Club held their annual awards night at Caol Community Centre.
The Club meets every Tuesday night from September to June when fun filled evenings are had by all with members enjoying their carpet bowls and a welcome cuppa.
Every member received an award for their bowling skills.
James Russell, Karen Hosey, Siobhan Curran, Jack McMurray, Josh Higginson, Lynne McGovern, Gavin Rankin, John-Angus Sillars, Jackie Jasicki, Matthew MacLean, Donna MacKay, John Wood, Alex McInnes, Lisa MacIssac, Jamie Montgomery, Gary Donaldson and Iain Rosie.
The Main Awards were given as follows:
Mens Club Champion Shield - John Wood
Ladies Club Champion Shield - Donna MacKay
Susan McIntosh Memorial Shield - Jack McMurray
Maureen Fraser Memorial Quaich - Alex McInnes
The Club would like to extend its sincere thanks to Linda and Jill at Caol Community Centre for the use of the hall and their continued support; Lochaber Action on Disability for the use of their minibus; Jean, Helen, Emily and Linda, the fabulous fundraising team; Julie at LAD for providing the delicious buffet and the staff at Key Housing for their continued help and support on a Tuesday night.
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