Seven teams of four players played each other in a Round Robin format. The winners were the team of Sandy Carr, Eddie Holland, Paul Carmichael and David McLaren.

The green was packed for the Boyd 4s. Photo: Kevin McGlynn.

The green was packed for the Boyd 4s. Photo: Kevin McGlynn.

The winners don’t receive a trophy for this competition. Instead a plaque with their names will be added to a bench which was donated to the club a few years ago in memory of some of the Boyd family who were members of the club.

A lovely afternoon tea was provided by the Boyd family.

The vote of thanks was given by Club President, Anne MacDougall.