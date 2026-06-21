Boxing (and football) mad Kyle, 15, travelled to America with Dad, Marc to see Scotland in the World Cup but before setting off he messaged the nearest boxing gym to Boston, the Nonatum Boxing Club in Newton, Massachusetts asking if he could put in a training session while he was there.

Billed as an Italian American Club, they replied immediately asking details of his weight, height, skill and when he would like to come in.

On hearing back from them he quickly crammed his boxing gear into his hand luggage and set off with the excitement of not only seeing the Scotland matches but also not letting up on his boxing training.