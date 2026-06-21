Lochaber Phoenix boxer Kyle MacDonald has gone from being "King of the North" Gold Medal winning champion in Aberdeen to feeling like "King of the Ring" in Boston, USA.
Boxing (and football) mad Kyle, 15, travelled to America with Dad, Marc to see Scotland in the World Cup but before setting off he messaged the nearest boxing gym to Boston, the Nonatum Boxing Club in Newton, Massachusetts asking if he could put in a training session while he was there.
Billed as an Italian American Club, they replied immediately asking details of his weight, height, skill and when he would like to come in.
On hearing back from them he quickly crammed his boxing gear into his hand luggage and set off with the excitement of not only seeing the Scotland matches but also not letting up on his boxing training.
However, it was a double celebration for Kyle - with Scotland beating Haiti and discovering when he arrived at the gym that the coach had arranged for a number of boys to come in and giving him the chance of 10 rounds of sparring including their current Golden Gloves champion.
As an added extra the man who oversaw the action, Club co-owner Marc Gregaro, is also one of the US Olympic Boxing Squad coaches.
So impressed was he with Lochaber’s Kyle that he also gave him a sparring session with 21 year old Aidan Feeley, who, with Irish descent, will soon be flying over to Ireland for training with their Commonwealth Games Squad in the hope of getting a place in the team.
Also watching the action was a scout from Zuffa Boxing Promoters (whose co founder is world renowned Ultra Fight Club star Dana White) who was interested in Aidan but also took note of Kyle’s sparring, telling Marc that he was impressed with his skill.
Dedicated boxer Kyle, who is also a talented footballer, playing in several Fort FC Junior teams, said: "Sparring at Nonatum boxing club out in America was a great experience and the boxers and coaches were very friendly and invited me back anytime.
"Aidan said to keep in touch and if I wanted to come back to America I could train with him and stay with his family."
Dad, Marc who was for many years, goalie in Fort FC’s first team said: "We thought that being at the Scotland match when they won would be the highlight of the trip but I think this has made Kyle’s year.
"Nonatum Club couldn’t have been more welcoming.
"I think Aidan is as mad on boxing as Kyle and they really hit it off. Kyle is too young to go back alone and take up Aidan’s offer but this lad is going pro at some point soon so what an opportunity it would be in the future for Kyle if they do keep in touch.
"What a fantastic experience for a young boxer."
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