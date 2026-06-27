There were only a couple of changes in the silverware one, two, three positions in week eight of the Lochaber Bowling Series Tenpin Singles League.
Darren Ives and Jacob Weller have moved into joint third place in the Robert Cairns Shield and, after a few weeks out of the top three, Brian Johnstone is back up there for the Weller Quaich.
Week Eight results
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