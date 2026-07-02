Hosted by Machrie Bay Golf Club this year, the popular tournament took place in challenging conditions with strong winds.

Brodick managed to beat Machrie Golf Club in the first semi-final and secured a place in the final against Whiting Bay, which defeated Lamlash in the second semi-final.

In a repeat of last year’s extremely close fought competition, the final was played between Brodick and Whiting Bay. Exceptionally good golf was played by both teams, however, it was Brodick that took the title, winning seven and five.

A spokesperson from hosts, Machrie Bay Golf Club, thanked Willie McNally, Stuart Barclay and Stewart Fotheringham for the condition of the course and the two referees on both days of the tournament.

The Hope Cup was presented to the winning team from Brodick Golf Club and the Dougie MacFarlane Award for Outstanding Contribution to Machrie and Arran golf was presented to John Milesi.

John first joined the committee in 1996 and was the club’s secretary for eight years. He later became the captain in 2011 to 2013 and was then the treasurer from 2015 until 2023 when he unfortunately had a heart attack in Italy when going to the Ryder Cup. He was also a member of the Winter League and Senior Bowl teams, winning both, and he has won club trophies and Arran Golfers Association competitions.

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