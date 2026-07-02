Brodick Golf Club has won the Arran Golfers Association’s Hope Cup for the eighth consecutive year.
Hosted by Machrie Bay Golf Club this year, the popular tournament took place in challenging conditions with strong winds.
Brodick managed to beat Machrie Golf Club in the first semi-final and secured a place in the final against Whiting Bay, which defeated Lamlash in the second semi-final.
In a repeat of last year’s extremely close fought competition, the final was played between Brodick and Whiting Bay. Exceptionally good golf was played by both teams, however, it was Brodick that took the title, winning seven and five.
A spokesperson from hosts, Machrie Bay Golf Club, thanked Willie McNally, Stuart Barclay and Stewart Fotheringham for the condition of the course and the two referees on both days of the tournament.
The Hope Cup was presented to the winning team from Brodick Golf Club and the Dougie MacFarlane Award for Outstanding Contribution to Machrie and Arran golf was presented to John Milesi.
John first joined the committee in 1996 and was the club’s secretary for eight years. He later became the captain in 2011 to 2013 and was then the treasurer from 2015 until 2023 when he unfortunately had a heart attack in Italy when going to the Ryder Cup. He was also a member of the Winter League and Senior Bowl teams, winning both, and he has won club trophies and Arran Golfers Association competitions.
Other golf around the island:
Lamlash Golf Club
Ladies section: Wednesday June 24, Medal 5, 10 played. 1 June Richardson 91-24=67, 2 Pam Roulston 82-14=68. Magic twos, Fiona Drennan @16th.
Thursday June 25, Summer Cup and third qualifier, 26 played. 1 Serge El Adm 76-15=61, 2 Alan Campbell 74-12=62, 3 Neil Young 69-5=64 BIH, 4 Alastair Crawford 77-13=64. Scratch, Neil Young 69. Magic twos, S Laffose, Alan Campbell, Stuart Campbell, all @16th, I Murchie @17th.
Hole 17 selected, won by Iain.
Sunday June 28, Stableford and Carpenter Rosebowl, postponed from April 12, 17 played, including 1 junior. 1 Alan Campbell 40pts, 2 Robert Allison 39pts, 3 David Drennan 38pts. Scratch, Paul Cowan 69. Magic twos, Andy Smith @16th, Alastair Crawford @4th. Hole 4 selected. Winner of the Carpenter Rosebowl, Alan Campbell 72-12=60.
Fixtures: Saturday July 4, Championship fifth qualifier, 9am and 12noon. Sunday July 5, Jamieson Cup round three and sixth qualifier, 9am and 12noon. Thursday July 9, Summer Cup and Tom Graham trophy.
Whiting Bay Golf Club
Wednesday June 24, Cancer Relief Stableford Open, 31 played. 1 Nicol Auld 2, 40pts ACB, 2 Frazer Barr 4, 40, 3 Robbie Rhead 24, 39 ACB, 4 David Morrison 11, 39. Magic twos, Nicoll Auld @7th and 9th, Frazer Barr @17th, David Morrison @4th and 13th, Dylan Smith @11th, Gordon MacLachlan @17th, Ronnie Mann @4th, Mark West @4th and 13th, Neil Lucas @17th. Hole-in-one, David Brookens @17th.
Sunday June 28, Richard Parfitt Memorial Trophy, 14 played. 1 Cameron Bruce 15, 33pts ACB, 2 Neil Lucas 10, 33 ACB, 3 Fraser McKenzie 22, 33, 4 Douglas Auld 18, 32. Magic twos, Graeme Crichton @2nd, Danny Head @17th.
Fixtures: Saturday July 4, Texas Scramble. Sunday July 5, Whiting Bay Improvements Stableford Open. Wednesday July 8, Raymond Curtis Salver.
Brodick Golf Club
Wednesday June 17, Summer Cup, 31 played. 1 Andrew Milton 92-38=54, 2 Reece Popplewell 80-21=59, 3 Matt Dobson 64-4=60. Scratch, Matt Dobson 64. Lucky twos, hole 3 drawn, won by Matt Keir.
Sunday June 28, Sweep, 13 played. 1 John May 36pts, 2 Chris Holuj 35pts, 3 Neil Duncan 33pts. Lucky twos, 8th hole drawn, won by Tim Graham.
Fixtures: Sunday July 5, Brandon, draws at 8.30am and 12noon. Wednesday July 8, Summer Cup, make up own games.
Shiskine Golf Club
Sunday June 28, Gents Sunday Stableford. 1 G Stewart 28pts, 2 T Ellis 27pts, 3 C Rutterford 25pts BIH. Magic twos, Tony Ellis.
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