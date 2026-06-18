In an action-packed game between Brodick and Lamlash at Ormidale Park, Brodick emerged as the winners despite significant efforts from Lamlash.

Lamlash started the game with gusto and enthusiasm, placing great pressure on the Brodick defence, however, they could not convert their chances. Brodick had two chances at goal and converted both into goals through Archie McNicol and Kyle McNicol. The game was end to end with both teams making numerous attempts at goal.