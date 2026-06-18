Brodick 5
Lamlash 2
Arran Dairies League
In an action-packed game between Brodick and Lamlash at Ormidale Park, Brodick emerged as the winners despite significant efforts from Lamlash.
Lamlash started the game with gusto and enthusiasm, placing great pressure on the Brodick defence, however, they could not convert their chances. Brodick had two chances at goal and converted both into goals through Archie McNicol and Kyle McNicol. The game was end to end with both teams making numerous attempts at goal.
After a Lamlash corner the ball went out to Sean Higgins at the edge of the box who had a shot and found the back of the net. Later, a controversial penalty was awarded to Brodick and Archie McNicol scored, taking the scoreline to 3-1.
At half-time, some slick play from Brodick saw the ball being crossed in, Kyle McNicol took advantage of the opportunity and scored an impressive horizontal volley in the box.
Lamlash started the second half with renewed enthusiasm and was rewarded through James Currie. Both teams continually kept pushing for goals, however, it was Brodick that was able to add to its tally. Brodick received a free kick and Christopher “Babbies” MacNeil crossed the ball into the box and found the head of Archie McNicol who headed it in. The game finished 5-2 and the man of the match was awarded to Archie McNicol.
The next game in the Arran Dairies League is scheduled for today Friday June 19, between Southend and Brodick, at 6.30pm. The previously scheduled game between Lamlash and Shiskine has been postponed owing to the World Cup game between Scotland and Morocco.
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