Taking place on Saturday June 27, between 11am and 2pm, the open day will welcome Rhona Alston, president of Tennis Scotland, John Wilson, president of Tennis Ayrshire and former president of Tennis Scotland, Anna Myatt, workforce manager and senior coach of Tennis Scotland,

Neil Haig, participation development manager at Tennis Scotland, and Arran councillor Charles Currie.

On offer for visitors will be tennis sessions with a senior Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) coach and local instructors. There will also be fun tennis activities and coaching sessions suitable for all ages and abilities.

In addition to the formal proceedings, visitors will be able to enjoy a range of inflatables and multi-sport activities to keep the children entertained throughout the day.

A selection of refreshments and treats will also be available, as will prizes for the competitions, a raffle and giveaways.

Maggie Carson, who was the driving force behind establishing the tennis courts with a small group of volunteers, said: “We look forward to welcoming players, families, the local community and visitors as we celebrate this exciting new facility.”

The three newly resurfaced, fully refurbished courts, along with a host of regular social tennis sessions, school activities and a range of LTA trained coaches, will allow anyone on Arran with an interest in tennis to receive training, practice and regular tennis events.

Brodick Tennis Club also offer Barclays Free Tennis sessions every Saturday morning from 10am to 11am.

Further details about joining Brodick Tennis Club, and online court bookings, can be found at clubspark.lta.org.uk/BrodickTennisCourts/Club