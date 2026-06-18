ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Search For Jobs at HiJobs
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Arran Coastal Rowing Club hosts ‘turn up and go’ day

Arran Coastal Rowing Club hosts ‘turn up and go’ day

Jun 18, 2026
Brodick show their might in Lamlash clash

Brodick show their might in Lamlash clash

Jun 18, 2026
Kayaking community paddles for COAST

Kayaking community paddles for COAST

Jun 18, 2026
Mull adventures for Royal Highland Yacht Club

Mull adventures for Royal Highland Yacht Club

Jun 17, 2026

Colin Smeeton

Road closure sparks questions over council planning

Road closure sparks questions over council planning

Jun 18, 2026
Auchrannie Charitable Trust supports TAP for Change School Award

Auchrannie Charitable Trust supports TAP for Change School Award

Jun 18, 2026
Brodick show their might in Lamlash clash

Brodick show their might in Lamlash clash

Jun 18, 2026
Kayaking community paddles for COAST

Kayaking community paddles for COAST

Jun 18, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Seasonal Branch Assistant - Booker Group
ObanObanSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Trainee Careers Adviser - Skills Development Scotland
ObanOban£30,197 per annum£30,197 per annum
Front of House Supervisor - Nevis Range
PH33 6SQPH33 6SQUp to £15 per hourUp to £15 per hour
Cleaner - ARB18195 - Argyll and Bute Council
TarbertTarbert£26,353 to £26,623 per annum£26,353 to £26,623 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today