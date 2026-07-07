The final was closely contested, with Brodie’s team taking a narrow early lead before establishing a useful cushion midway through the game.

The holders threatened a comeback in the closing ends, but two excellent pressure draws from Brodie helped his side maintain their advantage and secure a deserved victory.

Club president Lorraine Brodie thanked the Bannatyne family continuing to sponsor the competition, before inviting Shirley and Malcolm Bannatyne to present the trophy and prizes to the winners.