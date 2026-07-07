A strong field of 16 triples competed across four sections when Campbeltown Bowling Club hosted its John and Catherine Bannatyne Memorial Triples.
The first semi-final saw defending champions Johnnie McLean, Steven Dickson and David Brown edge out Scot, Gavin and Ryan McLachlan. With the score close after five ends, a count of five proved decisive as the holders booked their place in the final.
In the second semi-final, Angus Brodie, Andy Gilchrist and Robert Todd built up a steady lead against John Scott, John Mason and Archie Millar before holding off a late fightback to secure their place in the decider.
The final was closely contested, with Brodie’s team taking a narrow early lead before establishing a useful cushion midway through the game.
The holders threatened a comeback in the closing ends, but two excellent pressure draws from Brodie helped his side maintain their advantage and secure a deserved victory.
Club president Lorraine Brodie thanked the Bannatyne family continuing to sponsor the competition, before inviting Shirley and Malcolm Bannatyne to present the trophy and prizes to the winners.
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