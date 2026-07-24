Glencruitten golfer Martin Shields has brought a Cairns Cup win back home to Oban.
The dad-of-one who is now back at the day job baking cakes and making soup for his family’s tearoom on Kerrera, said winning disability golf’s version of The Ryder Cup with Team Europe was "just the most remarkable experience" and he is "still struggling" to come to terms with "what’s just happened!"
The Cairns Cup tournament was played at the prestigious San Roque Club in Sotogrande, Spain, featuring top adaptive golfers from Team USA and Team Europe. The final tally was 18 - 6, to Europe.
Martin was Scotland’s only representative in the team that secured the victory over three full days of competitions. He played three games, winning three points. This is the first time in the history of the Cup, that it has been won by Team Europe making it even more mind blowing, he said.
The camaraderie and bonding within his team had a big part to play in their success said Martin adding: "The win itself was just the cherry on the cake! I didn’t go with the greatest expectations of winning, I’ve been struggling a bit this season but the spirit of what The Cairns Cup is all about - got my head in the right space. The message to spread is that golf can be a sport that anyone with a disability or adverity can take on and achieve at."
In 2006, aged 26 and living in Prague, Martin was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare condition where the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. Within days, he was in a coma, completely paralysed except for the ability to blink. His family were called to his bedside, fearing the worst. After nine months in hospital and years of rehabilitation, Martin regained movement, but some damage was permanent. He was left with foot drop – an inability to lift his feet – until he was fitted with life-changing Turbomed braces on each leg. Golf only came into his life by chance during a holiday in Tenerife. A casual round with a friend turned into a passion that has now taken him across Europe.
Last year he finished third in both the Irish Open for Disability Golfers and the Dutch Open, where he celebrated his first-ever hole-in-one. That followed his maiden tournament win in the Scottish Open for Disability Golfers, where he topped his net category. Those results meant the Glencruitten Golf Club member qualified for the Open’s flagship end-of-season playoff at North Hants Golf Club, where he competed against the top eight ranked players in Europe in his category.
"Heading to Madrid I’ll be taking the confidence from The Cairns Cup with me," he said, thanking everyone at home and in Spain for their support.
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