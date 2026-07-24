Martin was Scotland’s only representative in the team that secured the victory over three full days of competitions. He played three games, winning three points. This is the first time in the history of the Cup, that it has been won by Team Europe making it even more mind blowing, he said.

The Cairns Cup tournament was played at the prestigious San Roque Club in Sotogrande, Spain, featuring top adaptive golfers from Team USA and Team Europe. The final tally was 18 - 6, to Europe.

The dad-of-one who is now back at the day job baking cakes and making soup for his family’s tearoom on Kerrera, said winning disability golf’s version of The Ryder Cup with Team Europe was "just the most remarkable experience" and he is "still struggling" to come to terms with "what’s just happened!"

The camaraderie and bonding within his team had a big part to play in their success said Martin adding: "The win itself was just the cherry on the cake! I didn’t go with the greatest expectations of winning, I’ve been struggling a bit this season but the spirit of what The Cairns Cup is all about - got my head in the right space. The message to spread is that golf can be a sport that anyone with a disability or adverity can take on and achieve at."

As well as the competitions, the event also hosted a charity golf day, opening and closing ceremonies, a gala presentation dinner and a clinic event giving people living with disabilities the chance to have a go at golf, some for the first time since life-changing events, which was "incredibly poignant and touching" said Martin whose own life adversity was turned round by taking up the sport.

In 2006, aged 26 and living in Prague, Martin was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare condition where the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. Within days, he was in a coma, completely paralysed except for the ability to blink. His family were called to his bedside, fearing the worst. After nine months in hospital and years of rehabilitation, Martin regained movement, but some damage was permanent. He was left with foot drop – an inability to lift his feet – until he was fitted with life-changing Turbomed braces on each leg. Golf only came into his life by chance during a holiday in Tenerife. A casual round with a friend turned into a passion that has now taken him across Europe.

The Cairns Cup itself is a totally funded opportunity, Martin’s biggest fans - wife Aideen and eight-year-old daughter Nancy family, were also invited along joining other players’ families and friends at the resort.

"I’m still speechless about the whole experience. Everything about it, from the organising to the sponsorship, the facilities, was incredible. It felt like for the whole week all the teams were able to experience what it’s like to be professional golfers. having families and friends there had such a different atmosphere to other tournaments. I feel describing it, I can’t do it enough justice. I’m just blown away by the whole thing. While I was there I was flying the Scotland and Glencruitten flag as high as I could."

The Cairns Cup funding came separate to local fundraising that helps get Martin to other tournaments, assisting with expenses.