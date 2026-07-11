The concept for an official Camanachd Association tartan was formally proposed by then President Steven MacKenzie after the Association’s successful Levelling Up award in October 2021.

His proposal was considered and endorsed by the Culture & Heritage Committee before getting full approval from the Board, establishing the Association’s intention to commission, register and retain ownership of its own tartan.

After a procurement process, Brian Wilton, The Tartan Ambassador, was appointed, and the tartan is now formally registered and owned by the Camanachd Association.

Inspired by the Association’s colours and its founding year of 1893, the design tells a clear story: Gold and black reflect the Association crest, green represents the field of play, white mirrors the line markings and goalposts and red commemorates the players who lost their lives in the two World Wars.

The detail is deliberate. Gold bands of 18 threads and green bands of 93 threads mark 1893. White bands reference the field of play, including a subtle nod to the 10- and 12-foot goalposts. Black bands alternate between 10 and 12 threads, recognising the number of players in women’s and men’s teams.

Past President Steven MacKenzie said: “Creating our own tartan is just one of the many positive developments that have flowed from the Shinty’s Story – Sgeul na Camanachd project. Every colour and every thread has meaning — from our founding in 1893 to the players we remember, and to the modern game played by women and men across the country. It is something that shinty players past, present and future can wear with pride.”

To mark the launch, official tartan merchandise is for sale now.