Campbeltown will once again be well represented at the 2026 Bowls Scotland National Championships after a string of impressive performances in the District 11 finals at Helensburgh Bowling Club.
Several players from Campbeltown Bowling Club earned qualification for the national finals, which will be held at the National Centre for Bowling, Northfield, Ayr, from August 8 to 15.
The first success came in the mixed pairs, where Campbeltown’s Jimmy Anderson and Shirley Bannatyne claimed victory to book their place at the championships.
Further qualification followed in the men’s events, with David Brown winning the singles title, while the Campbeltown trio of Ryan McLachlan, Johnnie McLean and Jimmy Anderson secured the triples title to progress to the national stage.
In the ladies’ competitions, Shirley Bannatyne and Shona Bannatyne won the pairs title, while Jessie Andrew, Kirsteen Anderson, Lorraine Brodie and Susan Gilchrist claimed victory in the fours to complete another successful weekend for the town’s bowlers.
Although they narrowly missed out on qualification, Argyll Bowling Club’s John McLachlan and Gavin McLachlin Jnr reached the District 11 Pairs final after an impressive run.
The Bowls Scotland National Championships is the premier outdoor lawn bowls event in the country, bringing together qualifiers from all 32 Scottish districts following district playdowns held throughout the summer. Competitors contest national titles in singles, pairs, triples, fours and mixed pairs.
Competing against clubs from across Argyll and Dunbartonshire in District 11, Campbeltown Bowling Club secured qualification in five events for the national championships.
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