Players from Campbeltown Bowling Club and neighbouring Argyll Bowling Club contested an eliminator to decide who would progress to the county finals in each discipline.

Kathleen McGougan of Argyll Bowling Club qualified in the singles, while Campbeltown Bowling Club was represented by Shona Anderson and Shirley Bannatyne in the pairs; Susan Gilchrist, Lorraine Brodie and Jessie Andrew in the triples; and Moira McDougall, Maureen MacInnes, Michelle McMillan and Catherine McEachran in the fours.

The singles and fours were unfortunately defeated in the semi-finals in the morning, with the fours narrowly losing by a single shot.

There was better news later in the day when Anderson and Bannatyne won the pairs title, and Gilchrist, Brodie and Andrew were crowned triples champions, completing a successful day for the club.