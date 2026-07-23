The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race sees ordinary people trained to become ocean racers, with crews tackling legs of a 40,000-nautical-mile circumnavigation under the guidance of professional skippers.

Joanne Currie joined the Power of Seattle Sports Team in Washington DC for the race leg to Oban, helping the yacht maintain its challenge for second place overall as the fleet heads for Portsmouth this weekend.

The yacht race trains people from all walks of life to become ocean racers.

The yacht race trains people from all walks of life to become ocean racers.

Speaking during the race’s stopover in Oban, Joanne said: “I was brought up in Campbeltown until I was 18, and moved to Glasgow for nurses’ training.”

She has since caught the sailing bug, saying it was a quick decision to sign up to the Clipper race.

“I only signed up at the end of October, but I liked the idea of the Atlantic homecoming,” said Joanne. “This has been a real catalyst for change for me. I have been a nurse for 38 years. When I handed in my notice for work on October 31, that was the date I started my first job as an auxiliary nurse at the Witchburn Hospital [in Campbeltown].

“The start date was June 17. That was my late father’s birthday. That really spoke to me.”