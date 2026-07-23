A woman who grew up in Campbeltown has spoken about the life-changing experience of crossing the Atlantic in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race ahead of the event’s finale in Portsmouth this weekend.
Joanne Currie joined the Power of Seattle Sports Team in Washington DC for the race leg to Oban, helping the yacht maintain its challenge for second place overall as the fleet heads for Portsmouth this weekend.
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race sees ordinary people trained to become ocean racers, with crews tackling legs of a 40,000-nautical-mile circumnavigation under the guidance of professional skippers.
Speaking during the race’s stopover in Oban, Joanne said: “I was brought up in Campbeltown until I was 18, and moved to Glasgow for nurses’ training.”
She has since caught the sailing bug, saying it was a quick decision to sign up to the Clipper race.
“I only signed up at the end of October, but I liked the idea of the Atlantic homecoming,” said Joanne. “This has been a real catalyst for change for me. I have been a nurse for 38 years. When I handed in my notice for work on October 31, that was the date I started my first job as an auxiliary nurse at the Witchburn Hospital [in Campbeltown].
“The start date was June 17. That was my late father’s birthday. That really spoke to me.”
Her father, John Currie, was a farmer in Campbeltown, where she still has family.
“I wanted to broaden my horizons,” she explained. “I wanted to see the big open skies. I had not appreciated life at 45 degrees – it is quite dangerous and uncomfortable.”
The experience taught her unexpected skills, such as cooking for 21, baking fresh bread, and using a sewing machine to repair sails.
“I think I might make curtains when I get home!” she said.
“Mull was the first land I saw. We were scanning for land. I shouted, ‘Is that land?’ It turned out it was Mull. It’s great. I feel so privileged to sail back to a part of Scotland that I love.”
After a nine-day stopover in Oban, the Clipper fleet departed on Sunday for the final leg to Portsmouth, where the 11-month race will come to an end.
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