ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Subscribe to West Coast Today
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Shinty Round-up, Lochaber and Skye: August 17 2026

Shinty Round-up, Lochaber and Skye: August 17 2026

Aug 17, 2026
Oban Camanachd out of Camanachd Cup after controversial sending off

Oban Camanachd out of Camanachd Cup after controversial sending off

Aug 17, 2026
Tails are up at bowling club as Jimbo and Margaret scoop pairs title

Tails are up at bowling club as Jimbo and Margaret scoop pairs title

Aug 17, 2026
Back to back wins for Oban Saints

Back to back wins for Oban Saints

Aug 17, 2026

West Coast Today

Bumper crowd in attendance for 79th Glenfinnan Gathering and Games

Bumper crowd in attendance for 79th Glenfinnan Gathering and Games

Aug 17, 2026
Tails are up at bowling club as Jimbo and Margaret scoop pairs title

Tails are up at bowling club as Jimbo and Margaret scoop pairs title

Aug 17, 2026
Council welcomes students back to school

Council welcomes students back to school

Aug 17, 2026
Mixed fortunes for Reserves during league double week

Mixed fortunes for Reserves during league double week

Aug 16, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Nights - Team Member - Premier Inn
ObanOban£14.16 per hour£14.16 per hour
Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
PA73 6LYPA73 6LY£35,677.16 per annum£35,677.16 per annum
School Dining Supervisor - NAY17608 - North Ayrshire Council
KA27 8JPKA27 8JP£13.52 per hour£13.52 per hour
Ticket Assistant £13.50+ - Nevis Range
PH33 6SQPH33 6SQ£13.50 per hour£13.50 per hour
Cleaner - ARB18476 - Argyll and Bute Council
TarbertTarbert£26,353 to £26,623 per annum£26,353 to £26,623 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today